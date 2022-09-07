Brokerages Set Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Price Target at $69.64

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.64.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,725 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

