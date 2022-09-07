Brokerages Set QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target at $191.04

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.04.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 398,372 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $50,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in QUALCOMM by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 46,003 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 726.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $126.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.73. The firm has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

