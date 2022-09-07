Brokerages Set Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Price Target at $52.67

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,731 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,391 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,005,519 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $85,916,000 after purchasing an additional 371,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,334 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

