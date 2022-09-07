Brokerages Set Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target at $81.91

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRGP. StockNews.com cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Targa Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 845.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 768,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,426,000 after purchasing an additional 687,327 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Targa Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 144,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Targa Resources by 48.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,999,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,310,000 after acquiring an additional 651,343 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 237.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 311,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 219,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at about $732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

TRGP opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 2.43. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 159.09%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.