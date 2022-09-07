Brokerages Set TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) PT at $32.11

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TASK. Citigroup decreased their target price on TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

TaskUs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $14.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $85.49. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). TaskUs had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $246.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. TaskUs’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TaskUs by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,158,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,111,000 after purchasing an additional 43,744 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TaskUs by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,040,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,268,000 after purchasing an additional 734,156 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,250,000 after buying an additional 683,441 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,382,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,482,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,034,000 after buying an additional 194,517 shares during the period. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Stories

