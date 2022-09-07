Brokerages Set The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target at $25.00

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages have commented on WEN. TheStreet downgraded Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. OTR Global restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of WEN opened at $19.01 on Friday. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 391.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,397,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,259,000 after buying an additional 1,909,235 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 86.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,683,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,661,000 after buying an additional 1,245,024 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at about $26,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at about $23,989,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 39.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,109,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,352,000 after buying an additional 601,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

