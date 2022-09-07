Brokerages Set Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT at $40.29

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

TVTX opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.71. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $241,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

