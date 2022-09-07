Brokerages Set Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT at $40.29

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.29.
TVTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Travere Therapeutics Price Performance
TVTX opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.71. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.
