Brokerages Set United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) PT at $214.00

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $195.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

