Brokerages Set Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT at $42.93

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.93.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 116.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 586.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.