Brokers Issue Forecasts for HireQuest, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of HireQuest in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for HireQuest’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:HQI opened at $14.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $197.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. HireQuest has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HireQuest in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. State Street Corp grew its position in HireQuest by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in HireQuest by 262.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HireQuest by 38.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HireQuest in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Jackson acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $62,974.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,591,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,473,569.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HireQuest news, Director Jack A. Olmstead bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $43,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,330 shares in the company, valued at $306,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Jackson bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $62,974.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,473,569.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,947 shares of company stock worth $156,785. Corporate insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

