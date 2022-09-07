Brokers Issue Forecasts for Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

NYSE:STNG opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

