Brokers Offer Predictions for Applied Materials, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Applied Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Nag now expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $7.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.54. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $90.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.19 and its 200-day moving average is $112.04. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

