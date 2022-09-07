Brokers Offer Predictions for Corus Entertainment’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Corus Entertainment in a research report issued on Friday, September 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.63.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$433.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$419.70 million.

Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$6.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

