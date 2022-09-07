Brokers Offer Predictions for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

PNGAY stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.53. Ping An Insurance has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

