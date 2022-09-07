Brokers Set Expectations for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.46 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $549.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NOG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $31.18 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -74.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

