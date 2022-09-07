Brokers Set Expectations for SentinelOne, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for SentinelOne in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SentinelOne’s current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SentinelOne’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on S. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.65.

SentinelOne stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.39.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth about $184,096,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 234.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,054 shares during the period. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,295,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 57.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after buying an additional 2,331,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $25,666,385.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,309,939 shares in the company, valued at $29,211,639.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $25,666,385.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,309,939 shares in the company, valued at $29,211,639.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,167,171 shares of company stock worth $46,755,193. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

