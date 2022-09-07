Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,169 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.29% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 149.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,261,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 274,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAMR opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $64.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

