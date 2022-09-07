BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) vs. ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Critical Analysis

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) and ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BT Brands and ONE Group Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Brands $8.45 million 1.74 $610,000.00 $0.06 37.99 ONE Group Hospitality $277.18 million 0.77 $31.35 million $0.75 8.75

ONE Group Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands. ONE Group Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BT Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.0% of BT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BT Brands and ONE Group Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A ONE Group Hospitality 0 0 3 0 3.00

ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 154.07%. Given ONE Group Hospitality’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ONE Group Hospitality is more favorable than BT Brands.

Profitability

This table compares BT Brands and ONE Group Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Brands 2.15% 3.17% 2.03% ONE Group Hospitality 8.17% 35.49% 9.56%

Summary

ONE Group Hospitality beats BT Brands on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars; and offers hospitality advisory and consulting services. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK and Kona Grill brands. As of December 31, 2021, it owned, operated, managed, or licensed 60 venues, including 23 STKs and 24 Kona Grills in North America, Europe, and the Middle East, as well as 13 F&B venues in seven hotels and casinos in the United States and Europe. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

