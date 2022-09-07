Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives $118.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Bunge Trading Down 5.0 %

BG opened at $94.10 on Friday. Bunge has a twelve month low of $74.63 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bunge will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bunge



Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

