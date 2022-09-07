Burp 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $520,036.00 (BURP)

Burp (BURP) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, Burp has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. One Burp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burp has a total market capitalization of $291,967.66 and approximately $520,036.00 worth of Burp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,750.46 or 1.00050000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00134152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023479 BTC.

Burp Coin Profile

Burp (BURP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2021. Burp’s official Twitter account is @coinburp.

Burp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinBurp (BURP) is the utility and governance token that’ll be listed at the same time as the main app release. Users will be able to stake $BURP in the CoinBurp NFT and DeFi wallet for a whole array of unique rewards such as a yield, NFT raffles and more. When CoinBurp DAO launches, the token will also become the governance method across two established companies. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

