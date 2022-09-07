Burp 24 Hour Volume Hits $520,036.00 (BURP)

Burp (BURP) traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, Burp has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. One Burp coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Burp has a total market cap of $291,967.66 and approximately $520,036.00 worth of Burp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,750.46 or 1.00050000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00134152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023479 BTC.

Burp Profile

BURP is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2021. Burp’s official Twitter account is @coinburp.

Burp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinBurp (BURP) is the utility and governance token that’ll be listed at the same time as the main app release. Users will be able to stake $BURP in the CoinBurp NFT and DeFi wallet for a whole array of unique rewards such as a yield, NFT raffles and more. When CoinBurp DAO launches, the token will also become the governance method across two established companies. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

