CACHE Gold Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CGT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, CACHE Gold has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $6,783.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $55.74 or 0.00293758 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005268 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,974.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004366 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005389 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005270 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002695 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00135158 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00036386 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023190 BTC.
About CACHE Gold
CACHE Gold (CGT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 78,923 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
