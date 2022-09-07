Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,443.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $5,593,163.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,078,443.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,695 shares of company stock worth $67,597,190 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

CDNS stock opened at $167.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.96.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

