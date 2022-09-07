Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cadre in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Cadre Stock Performance

CDRE opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $987.06 million and a PE ratio of -112.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56. Cadre has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Cadre had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadre will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is -133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cadre by 111.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,315,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,540,000 after buying an additional 1,219,598 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth $45,586,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after purchasing an additional 311,790 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 4,106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 457,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 446,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadre by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 37,547 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

