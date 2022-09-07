Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

CDRE has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Cadre Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56. Cadre has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $987.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.91.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.56 million. Cadre had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadre will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cadre during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadre during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cadre by 180.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cadre in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadre by 144.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

