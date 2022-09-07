Cajutel Reaches One Day Volume of $2,595.00 (CAJ)

Cajutel (CAJ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Cajutel has a total market cap of $12.36 million and $2,595.00 worth of Cajutel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cajutel coin can now be bought for $9.14 or 0.00048786 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cajutel has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001721 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002468 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00882713 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016441 BTC.
Cajutel Coin Profile
Cajutel’s total supply is 1,780,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,389 coins. The Reddit community for Cajutel is /r/cajutel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cajutel is cajutel.io. Cajutel’s official Twitter account is @cajutel and its Facebook page is accessible here.
