Cake Monster (MONSTA) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Cake Monster (MONSTA) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Cake Monster coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cake Monster has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Cake Monster has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and $12,870.00 worth of Cake Monster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 203.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.07 or 0.00890258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00861206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016332 BTC.

Cake Monster Coin Profile

Cake Monster’s total supply is 7,396,843,374 coins and its circulating supply is 6,292,215,338 coins. The Reddit community for Cake Monster is https://reddit.com/r/CAKEMONSTER. Cake Monster’s official Twitter account is @thecakemnstr.

Buying and Selling Cake Monster

