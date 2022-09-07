Cake Monster (MONSTA) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Cake Monster (MONSTA) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Cake Monster coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cake Monster has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Cake Monster has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and $12,870.00 worth of Cake Monster was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Cake Monster Coin Profile
Cake Monster’s total supply is 7,396,843,374 coins and its circulating supply is 6,292,215,338 coins. The Reddit community for Cake Monster is https://reddit.com/r/CAKEMONSTER. Cake Monster’s official Twitter account is @thecakemnstr.
Buying and Selling Cake Monster
