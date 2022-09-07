Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 297,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,203,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cormark lowered their price target on Calibre Mining to C$1.90 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Calibre Mining Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$417.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.23.
About Calibre Mining
Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.
Further Reading
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.