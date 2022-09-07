Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 297,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,203,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price target on Calibre Mining to C$1.90 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$417.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.23.

Calibre Mining ( TSE:CXB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$142.01 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

