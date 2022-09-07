Calix (NYSE:CALX) & Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) Financial Review

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Calix and Anghami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix 28.95% 8.02% 6.17% Anghami N/A N/A -22.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Calix and Anghami’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix $679.39 million 5.36 $238.38 million $3.13 17.84 Anghami $35.50 million 1.87 -$17.79 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Calix has higher revenue and earnings than Anghami.

Calix has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anghami has a beta of -0.94, indicating that its share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Calix and Anghami, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calix 0 0 9 0 3.00 Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Calix currently has a consensus target price of $66.90, suggesting a potential upside of 19.83%. Given Calix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Calix is more favorable than Anghami.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of Calix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Anghami shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Calix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Calix beats Anghami on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calix

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services. It provides Calix Cloud platform, a role-based analytics platform comprising Calix Marketing Cloud, Calix Support Cloud, and Calix Operations Cloud, which are configurable to display role-based insights and enable BSPs to anticipate and target new revenue-generating services and applications through mobile application. The company also offers EXOS, a carrier class premises operating system and fully integrated with its GigaSpire family of systems to be ready for deployment as a complete subscriber experience solutions for BSP's residential and business subscribers; and AXOS, a software platform to access edge of the network by its architecture and operations. It offers its products through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

