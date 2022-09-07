Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 283,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,857 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Callaway Golf worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELY. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.9% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 110.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 600.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELY. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

NYSE ELY opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.29. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $518,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,321 shares in the company, valued at $14,792,649.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

