Callisto Network (CLO) Tops One Day Volume of $75,754.00

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $8.90 million and $75,754.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,638.05 or 0.08456108 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00191171 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000523 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

