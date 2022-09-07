Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Shares Down 3.3%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 333,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
The company has a market cap of $23.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.83.
Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 145.21% and a negative net margin of 1,478.90%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Research analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
