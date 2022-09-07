Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $154.19

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$154.19 and traded as high as C$154.31. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$153.01, with a volume of 1,375,410 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNR shares. Evercore ISI lowered Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$169.00 target price (down previously from C$173.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$153.70.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$154.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$154.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$104.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8600004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.29, for a total value of C$1,353,987.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at C$3,528,014.72.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

