Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.85

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.85 and traded as low as C$9.63. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$9.63, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.47.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.0778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 9.13%. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

