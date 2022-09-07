Cantaloupe (CTLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 8th. Analysts expect Cantaloupe to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CTLP opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.93. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.24 million, a PE ratio of 138.28 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, COO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $50,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,021.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

