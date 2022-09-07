Cantaloupe (CTLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 8th. Analysts expect Cantaloupe to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
CTLP opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.93. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.24 million, a PE ratio of 138.28 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cantaloupe
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.
Featured Articles
