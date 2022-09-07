Capital One Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $3.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.96. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $15.13 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.38 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COP. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.89.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $108.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.18. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

