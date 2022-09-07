Capital One Financial Comments on Marathon Oil Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a report released on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MRO. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.19.

MRO stock opened at $25.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

