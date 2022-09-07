Capital One Financial Comments on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.82. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $22.91 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $23.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.43 EPS.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$68.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$34.68 and a one year high of C$79.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74.

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

Ovintiv ( TSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.48 by C($0.39). The firm had revenue of C$4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.42 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.12%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

