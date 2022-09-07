Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Coterra Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTRA. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.06. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

