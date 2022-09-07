Capital One Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$801.57 million for the quarter.

Enerplus Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.29.

ERF stock opened at C$19.95 on Monday. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$7.30 and a 12 month high of C$23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.26. The stock has a market cap of C$4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 6.95.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 2,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,932.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 321,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,299,679.40.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.