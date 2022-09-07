Capital One Financial Weighs in on Berry Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $8.83 on Monday. Berry has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.81 and a beta of 2.27.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.16). Berry had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Berry by 41.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Berry by 78.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Berry during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

