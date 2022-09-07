Capital One Financial Weighs in on Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $15.08 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $41.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,623 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 574.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,307 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,481,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $264,750,000 after buying an additional 860,487 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

