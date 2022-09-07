Capital One Financial Weighs in on Chord Energy Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chord Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.96. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $34.55 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $10.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $35.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $43.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $49.72 EPS.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

CHRD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chord Energy stock opened at $138.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.62. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $89.77 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.00 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.