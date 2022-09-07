Cappasity Hits Market Capitalization of $304,145.06 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CAPP) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $304,145.06 and approximately $187,958.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cappasity Coin Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog.

Buying and Selling Cappasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

