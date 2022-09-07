Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Trading Up 2.7%

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 2.31 and last traded at 2.29. Approximately 20,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 67,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.23.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCCF. Scotiabank cut their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Europe cut their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of 2.28.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

