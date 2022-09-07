Carbon (CRBN) Price Tops $0.0228 on Major Exchanges

Carbon (CRBN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. Carbon has a market capitalization of $753,156.50 and approximately $21,096.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carbon has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can now be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00851708 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015909 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,027,629 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io.

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.