Carbon (CRBN) Price Tops $0.0228 on Major Exchanges

Carbon (CRBN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. Carbon has a market capitalization of $753,156.50 and approximately $21,096.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carbon has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can now be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001730 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002450 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00851708 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015909 BTC.
About Carbon
Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,027,629 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io.
Buying and Selling Carbon
