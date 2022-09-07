Cardano Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.38 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. Cardano has a market cap of $16.38 billion and approximately $680.85 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00098767 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00031744 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00022944 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00265242 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00026624 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,854,947,575 coins and its circulating supply is 34,182,044,153 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.