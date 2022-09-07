CargoX Market Cap Hits $50.55 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CXO) traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CargoX has traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $50.55 million and approximately $2,723.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,294.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00135293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00036875 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022806 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io.

Buying and Selling CargoX

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

