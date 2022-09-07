CargoX Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,128.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CXO) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. CargoX has a market cap of $42.20 million and approximately $2,128.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CargoX has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,735.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00134107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023485 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CXO is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io.

Buying and Selling CargoX

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

