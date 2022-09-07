Carillonium finance (CAROM) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Carillonium finance (CAROM) traded down 96.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Carillonium finance has traded down 92% against the U.S. dollar. One Carillonium finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carillonium finance has a market capitalization of $31,853.72 and $106,812.00 worth of Carillonium finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001750 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00856085 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015957 BTC.
Carillonium finance Profile
Carillonium finance’s official Twitter account is @carillonium.
Buying and Selling Carillonium finance
